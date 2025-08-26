Life-sized Our Lady of Guadalupe statue coming to Des Plaines, Chicago from Mexico City

By Sara Tenenbaum

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Starting Wednesday the faithful will have a chance to see a holy statue from Mexico right here in the Chicago area.

The life-sized Pilgrim Mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe statue is normally in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, but it’s now going on an international tour.

The first stop will be at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in suburban Des Plaines, which every year sees thousands of pilgrims flock there in winter.

The statue will stay in Des Plaines through Sept. 30, then visit several parishes in Chicago before moving out of the area.

