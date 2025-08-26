‘No credible threat’: False active shooter reports disrupt first day of classes at Iowa State

By KCCI Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) — Authorities are investigating what they say were two false reports of an active shooter on the Iowa State University campus in Ames.

Students returned to classes at ISU on Monday — as well as the state’s other regent universities, the University of Iowa in Iowa City and the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

In a news release, the Iowa State University Police Department said it may have been an example of “swatting”:

“Officers responded promptly this morning after receiving several calls and found no credible threat. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and take all threats seriously. The calls appear to be similar to several anonymous and false ‘swatting calls’ at universities across the country, triggering a response from law enforcement.”

The two “swatting” calls targeted Friley Hall and Parks Library.

Campus police quickly determined both reports were swatting calls and that there was no threat.

“That’s crazy. I expect people to focus on getting to class and starting their education and all that, not whatever happened,” said freshman Sam Hopson, one of several students reacting to the incidents.

“That’s kind of telling of the state of the country,” Hopson added.

While the back-to-back swatting calls made some students uneasy, others said they were reassured by the university’s safety measures.

“I feel like campus police does a good job protecting us. So I feel safe inside the building,” said Thomas Pratt, an ISU freshman.

What is swatting? Swatting calls are false police reports or fake 911 calls, usually about a mass shooting or bombing. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, swatting calls are “intended to trigger an immediate and widespread law enforcement deployment or emergency service response to a specific location.”

An Iowa law that went into effect July 1, 2024, increased penalties to such crimes from a misdemeanor to a Class D Felony, which could come with up to five years in prison. If somebody is injured or even killed as a result of a swatting call, then that becomes a Class C Felony with a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Iowa State University police chief provides update about false report of shooting on campus Iowa State University police chief Michael Newton said the initial call came in reporting a person with a rifle at Friley Hall, a 5-story residence hall on campus. Authorities responded swiftly, he said, and conducted a search of the hall and checked video for any truth to the report. They also received a second call about an “active shooter” at ISU’s Parks Library.

“This is really frustrating,” Newton said of the hoax. “It brings an element of potential danger that doesn’t need to be there.”

Newton said no campus alert was issued because of how quickly they were able to identify the hoax.

“Because we were able to respond and confirm it was a hoax very rapidly, we didn’t send out an alert,” he said. “… Our officers talked with the students, faculty and staff who were present at those locations.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.