Police chase ends with crash into cellphone store

By Stephen Cohn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Officers confirmed Monday night to WISN 12 News that a Milwaukee police chase ended with a crash into a cellphone store.

WISN 12 News cameras at the scene captured a vehicle crashed inside a Total Wireless store near 35th and Vliet streets. Another car was also damaged at the scene.

A Milwaukee police squad sustained minor damage at the scene connected to the chase at 35th St. and Wisconsin Ave.

Police said officers arrested a 19-year-old man after he ran off from the crash scene. MPD said he was driving a stolen car, and they also found illegal drugs.

Officers said no injuries occurred in either crash scene.

