Spokane City Council passes ordinance limiting ICE access to city property

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) — Spokane City Council passed an ordinance Monday night prohibiting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from entering certain areas of city property under specific circumstances.

The “Safe and Welcome in Spokane” ordinance passed 5-2, with Councilmembers Cathcart and Bingle voting against.

The ordinance is meant to protect people from warrantless ICE searches at ticketed, non-public events held on city land.

“This measure not only protects the rights of our residents but also ensures that non-public areas remain accessible without the fear of unwarranted immigration enforcement. It’s about standing together as a city and fostering an environment of trust and safety for all, and most importantly, reinforces that in Spokane, we all belong,” said Councilmember Paul Dillon.

According to a press release from the city, a similar ordinance was passed in 2018, but it only applied to city property, not ticketed events on public land.

Those in favor of the ordinance argued it increases safety for some of the community’s most vulnerable.

“The reason why we support this ordinance is because at its core, this ordinance is about safety of the community and federal accountability,” said a representative of Nuestras Raíces, an organization that provides social and health services to Spokane’s Latino community. “

In July, Nuestras Raíces canceled its annual ‘Tacos y Tequila’ event due to safety concerns.

Some against the ordinance said local government should not interfere with federal law enforcement.

“If you’re here illegally, you’re here illegally. We’ve got laws,” said one person against the ordinance during Monday night’s public comment period.

Councilmember Cathcart said Spokane Police Chief Kevin Hall expressed concerns about the ordinance to City Council.

“I don’t think you can get much clearer than the Chief of Police coming down here and saying this is unenforceable and it is going to create a false sense of security,” Councilmember Cathcart said.

The ordinance includes specific requirements for events to qualify for protection. Events must have clear signage and barriers, and the ordinance would only ban ICE from entering private ticketed events being held on city land.

The ordinance would not limit ICE agents from entering public events.

