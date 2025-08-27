‘I was so mad’: Grandmother’s front porch assault caught on camera

By Alexis Mathews

LOUISVILLE (WLKY) — Jan Fletcher’s typical front porch clean-up turned into her being assaulted by a young man on a bike, and it was all caught on video.

“I hate to see these young people out here doing crimes, it’s sad, but I really hope he’s caught,” said Fletcher.

After asking if the 78-year-old was alone at her south Louisville home and asking for directions to the well-known neighborhood park, the situation grew more disturbing. The young man got handsy, acting like he’s dusting something off of her backside, but then groped her, repeatedly and violently, until an uncomfortable Fletcher stops him.

“Go on,” she yells in the video.

“I was so mad that it happened,” said Fletcher. “I was thinking, ‘what could I have done different?’ But I don’t know what I could have done differently.”

Loved ones tell Fletcher not to blame herself. Still her granddaughter, Jessica Powell-Page, is sickened that someone violated the matriarch of her family.

“For anybody, but for an older woman, she didn’t deserve that,” she said. “Whatever the reason is it’s beyond unacceptable.”

Fletcher affirms that 55 years of living and feeling safe in her neighborhood will not be tarnished by one situation. She has this stern message for that individual.

“I’ve been asked if I’m afraid to sit here on my porch and I’m not,” she said. “I want him to know you’re not scaring me. Absolutely not. So every day that it’s nice weather, I will be on my porch.”

LMPD is investigating the incident, and so far, have not identified the individual or made an arrest.

In a statement an LMPD spokesperson said, “We advise that the elderly are often the victims of scams, harassment, and home invasion which often start with suspicious questions at the door.”

They also provided some tips to consider:

Trust your instincts. If a person or situation makes you feel uneasy, trust your gut feeling. Acknowledge the potential threat and take action to stay safe.

Take note of your surroundings. Pay attention to potential hiding spots for an attacker, such as alleys, doorways, large bushes, or between parked vans. When walking past these areas, give them a wide berth.

Look for warning signs. Stay alert for suspicious behaviors, like someone following you on foot or in a vehicle. If you notice this, change directions, cross the street, or enter a business to signal that you have noticed them.

Anyone with information please contact the anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673.

