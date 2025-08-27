Minnetonka police launch state’s first drone-as-first-responder program

By Beret Leone

Minnesota (WCCO) — The Minnetonka Police Department officially launched Minnesota’s first drone-as-first-responder program Monday morning, showcasing how unmanned aerial systems will be used to improve public safety.

At a media event outside the police department, city and police leaders demonstrated how six rooftop-housed drones can launch within minutes of a 911 call and stream live video back to officers. The goal, they said, is to cut response times, give officers more information before arriving on scene and improve community outcomes.

“In many ways the DFR program is a no-brainer,” Mayor Brad Wiersum said. “This tech investment saves money, improves efficiency and increases public safety. More significant than being first, drones as first responders make Minnetonka safer.”

Police Chief Scott Boerboom called the launch a historic moment for the city.

“The purpose is simple — to get help where it’s needed faster, safer and smarter,” Boerboom said. “The success of this program depends on trust. This is not about surveillance. These drones are tools for safety and emergency response only.”

Boerboom noted that every flight will be logged in a publicly accessible dashboard that shows the reason for deployment, flight path and other details. The program, he added, was built with “privacy, transparency and accountability at every step.”

Deputy Police Chief Jason Tait said the real-time video will help officers approach emergency calls more cautiously and with more information.

“They aren’t going in blindly to a police call,” Tait said. “They are able to slow down, get the most information they can before they enter into that scene and try to resolve. It’s really going to be a game-changer for the agency. It’s really going to allow us that peace we’ve never had before.”

The six drones are stationed in four locations across Minnetonka and are expected to provide citywide coverage within about two minutes of launch. For now, they will be deployed during peak call times, not 24 hours a day.

City officials said the program costs about $265,000 annually, funded through the police department’s operating budget.

