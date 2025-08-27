Sacramento café owner relieved after arrest of man accused of defecating outside shop

By Carolina Estrada

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) — A downtown Sacramento café owner expressed relief after authorities arrested a man accused of defecating outside his coffee shop in broad daylight.

“I’m glad that the DA and the county have taken their measures against this action,” said Hesham Hussain, owner of Sana’a Café.

Marcel Simmons, 35, is in custody after the incident outside Sana’a Café.

Rochelle Beardsley, Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney in Sacramento, explained that Simmons has also been ordered to stay away from the café.

“In addition to some time in custody, this particular person has been ordered to stay away,” Beardsley said. “If he returns, that is a violation of probation and he could face custody time again.”

The stay-away order will last for at least two years, she said, and it’s one of the few tools prosecutors have to protect businesses.

Beardsley said these types of cases fall under the DA’s community prosecution unit, which handles quality-of-life crimes like trespassing, vandalism, and disturbing the peace.

“Although there are minor infractions, offenses, they’re a huge drain on the quality of life, the ability for residents and businesses to operate,” she said.

For café owner Hussain, the arrest is only part of the solution.

“There needs to be more social services. There needs to be more enforcement of the law. There needs to be more support for the small businesses that operate in downtown,” he said.

The district attorney’s office said it’s committed to tackling these issues but acknowledges it cannot do it alone.

“Unfortunately, sometimes folks don’t report it, right? That’s the biggest thing,” said Beardsley.

Hussain is urging other business owners to speak up.

“Don’t give up. Your business deserves a fighting chance,” he said.

Simmons is scheduled to be back in court at the end of October.

