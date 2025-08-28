Firestone resident files recall petition as town’s water woes reach boiling point

By Claire Lavezzorio

FIRESTONE, Colo. (KMGH) — A water bill dispute between the Town of Firestone and the Central Weld County Water District (CWCWD) is heating up.

Last week, the water district, which has served the town for nearly 60 years, announced it would cancel its contract with the town in 2028, citing an “unworkable and financially unsustainable” partnership with the town’s management and board of trustees.

In a statement, the Town of Firestone said it was “surprised” by the announcement and is “actively working to understand and examine its full range of options.”

“The Town of Firestone received a letter from the Central Weld County Water District indicating its intent to cancel the existing Agreement concerning Domestic Potable Water Service. While it’s fair to say that the Town has been frustrated at times by the District’s unwillingness to comply with terms of the current agreement – with issues dating back to at least 2006 – we were nonetheless surprised to receive the letter. For years, the Town has been focused on reaching a new fair, mutually beneficial agreement. One that would allow for continued water service for residents and businesses while helping the District remain financially viable. However, based upon the District’s communication, the Town is actively working to understand and examine its full range of options, including availing itself of any and all legal remedies.”

The Town of Firestone believes it is being billed incorrectly under a 1974 contract agreement with CWCWD. The agreement states the town will pay the established water rate schedule or the monthly minimum charge, whichever is greater.

Firestone Mayor Don Conyac, however, said his town is being charged both.

CWCWD said the agreement does not require a formal amendment to establish a new rate structure, which was adopted by the water district’s board of directors on Sept. 17, 2009. The town was notified about the change on Sept. 30, 2009, and the new rate structure went into effect on Jan. 1, 2010, CWCWD’s website reads.

The town had a Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Wednesday night — the first time residents could voice their concerns to town officials since the cancellation announcement. Community members have previously told Denver7 they’ve felt ignored by their leaders.

On Wednesday’s agenda was a 30-minute Q&A with residents. However, town officials only answered questions that were submitted ahead of the meeting. Pre-written answers were then recited by the board.

“They are not very transparent,” Firestone resident Scott Franks told Denver7.

“Well, the Q&A process you had to submit your questions prior,” said Bobby Matthews, who has lived in Firestone since 1978. “So, they’re going to pick and choose what questions they want to answer.”

Mayor Conyac did address the dispute during Wednesday’s meeting.

“I honestly think that this was just some pressure put on us so that we would quit and run and hide and think Daddy’s spanking us. I’m not that way,” Conyac said.

Citing a lack of trust in the board, Franks told Denver7 he filed a recall petition on Wednesday against Conyac Mayor Pro Tem Frank Jimenez and three of the four trustees: Raymond Byrd, Sean Doherty, and Lorna Morton. He did not include Trustee Matt Holcomb in the filing.

“We need effective leadership here, and I don’t think we’re getting it right now,” Franks said.

The board reiterated throughout Wednesday’s meeting that the town has always strived for water independence.

“We are pursuing solutions with every resource available to us,” Conyac said.

A water action plan will be presented during the Sept. 24 Board of Trustees meeting, according to Town Manager A.J. Krieger.

