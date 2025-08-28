Human remains found in Tennessee in 2020 identified as a former Michigan man

By Paula Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

LIVONIA, Michigan (WWJ) — The remains of a man found in Tennessee have been identified as a Livonia, Michigan, man who was not seen by his local family in over 20 years, according to reports from law enforcement and DNA researchers who worked on the case.

Confirming his identity required DNA testing and genetic genealogy research, as all previous efforts had failed, officials said.

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center, working with the Knoxville Police Department in Tennessee, and the DNASolves project both reported Tuesday that the case of the Knox County John Doe is that of Gerald John Forsman, born Feb. 7, 1958.

He was originally from Livonia, but may have been living in Tennessee at the time.

The originally unidentified remains were found on May 20, 2020, in a wooded area of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Researchers concluded that the remains were for a man likely aged 55 to 70 at the time of his death. A wallet was found amid his clothing, but the documents were torn and degraded, according to the DNASolves press release on the case. The cause and manner of death could not be determined.

Investigators searched multiple missing person reports for potential matches, but could not identify him.

The case was entered in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

In 2023, Knox County Regional Forensic Center submitted forensic evidence to a private research firm, Othram in The Woodlands, Texas, to see if their forensic genetic genealogical experts could provide a lead.

This effort provided further details, authorities said, specifically that there may be possible relatives for the man in Michigan. The Knox County authorities contacted those Michigan residents who said they had not seen Forsman in 22 years, and one of those individuals agreed to provide a DNA sample for comparison.

The DNA comparisons then confirmed his identity.

Funding arranged by U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, through a Community Project Funding grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance supported the research effort, the Knox County authorities said.

This is the 26th case from Tennessee that has been solved through Othram’s research, the company said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.