Mountain lion suspected in attack on two rescue pit bulls in Alpine neighborhood

By Michael Chen

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — Two rescue pit bulls are recovering after what veterinarians believe was a mountain lion attack in their fenced yard, raising concerns among East County residents about recent big cat sightings in residential areas.

The attack occurred Friday morning at a home off Highlands View Road in Alpine, about an hour before, and less than two miles from where cellphone video captured a mountain lion walking across a driveway just past 8 a.m.

Amber Crocker was visiting her friend’s home around 7 a.m. when she heard a commotion.

“Kind of a ruckus coming through the door,” Crocker said.

10-year-old Presley, one of the pit bulls, stumbled into the kitchen in distress.

“I turn around and the dog is completely out of breath. Cut marks all over it, blood everywhere. Walks across the kitchen and collapses in the hallway,” Crocker said.

While her friend called the veterinarian, Crocker ran to the yard, which has a 6-foot-high fence. There she found Lola, a 10-year-old, three-legged rescue pit bull, and another pit bull they had been watching. The third dog was uninjured.

“Bunch of lacerations up her arm,” Crocker said, describing Lola’s injuries.

Both injured dogs were rushed to the veterinarian. Presley suffered the most serious wounds.

“Stitches under both armpits, random stitches all over. Rhey didn’t stitch up all wounds, since there were so many of them … We think she was protecting her sister,” Crocker said.

Crocker says the veterinarian found claw and bite marks consistent with a mountain lion attack.

Both dogs were released the same day and are recovering at home.

The dog owners have filed a report with state Fish and Wildlife officials. Crocker said the attack comes amid recent social media posts showing sightings of a male and female mountain lion in the area.

“What makes me nervous is we’re not on the outskirts of town. This is a neighborhood where people are walking their kids and dogs … Now we have to take mountain lions into consideration,” Crocker said.

A Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said once the dog owners submit all their evidence, an investigation will follow, which could lead to action, including non-lethal means to scare the mountain lion back into its habitat. Officials said there have not been reports of other recent attacks in the area. They say mountain lions will sometimes will make their way into populated areas in search of food or a water source.

