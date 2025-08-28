Naomi Osaka on Jelena Ostapenko’s comments to Taylor Townsend: ‘One of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player’

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — After Taylor Townsend’s straight-sets victory against Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday at the US Open, the two players could be heard exchanging heated words beside the court, with the Latvian saying the American had “no class” and “no education.”

Reaction has continued to come in on the encounter, with Naomi Osaka one of the latest players to be asked about the back-and-forth between Ostapenko and Townsend and the type of language used.

“It’s been on the TV, like, every 15 minutes,” Osaka said to reporters after defeating American Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the third round.

“I mean, it’s really difficult to say. I think obviously it’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority White sport. And granted, I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that.

“But if you’re like genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don’t think that’s the craziest thing she’s said. I’m going to be honest.

“I think it’s ill timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to. And I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America.

“But I know she’s never going to say that ever again in her life. But, yeah, I mean, it was just terrible. Like, that’s just really bad.”

According to Ostapenko, the origin of the argument came from a moment of controversy that’s not part of tennis’ codified laws and instead an act of – or lack of, in this case – sportsmanship.

The Latvian explained on social media that her frustrations originated from a moment midway through their second-round match when Townsend did not say “sorry” after being helped by a net cord during a point.

Osaka was asked whether a tennis player should apologize in that kind of situation.

“Honestly, I probably don’t care either way,” Osaka said. “And I definitely wouldn’t care to the point where it would affect me that much that I get very angry.

“I think it’s up to the person whether they apologize or not, but if it’s really close, then I can see why they don’t apologize.”

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka told reporters Wednesday she had spoken to Ostapenko after the incident.

“Well, I have to say that she’s nice. You know, she just sometimes can lose control,” Sabalenka said. “She has some things in life to face and some struggles.

“I was just trying to help her to, I don’t know, maybe, I don’t know, just – not, like, face it more in mature way, but I was just trying to help her to settle down and kind of, like – just was someone she could speak to and just let it go. You know, I think she just sometimes can just lose control over her emotions, which (is) pretty tough.

“I really hope that one day she will figure herself (out) and she will handle it much better.”

After losing in the first round of doubles on Thursday, Ostapenko did not speak to reporters, with the United States Tennis Association citing medical reasons.

