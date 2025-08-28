Program empowers students with disabilities through job training

By Jordan Ryan

Click here for updates on this story

YUKON, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Yukon Public Schools is offering students with disabilities the chance to gain hands-on experience and job training through its Post-Grad-Life and Career Experience program.

“Yesterday, we spent all day prepping and making our food for today, and they run the stand, and I am just there to be their cheerleader and help them out,” said Madison Broadbent, a teacher involved with the program.

“So now, our students are staying a few extra years to get some exposure, job training opportunities, life skills opportunities, so this is just one component of our program,” she said.

“We’re selling stuff. We are selling pop, we are selling Chex Mix, were selling sodas and we are selling coffee,” said student Kiara Kelley.

Broadbent emphasized the importance of these activities, noting that what may seem like a simple sale is actually invaluable for the 14 students involved.

“I really get to see them grow from this maybe being their first time really being empowered to work all the way through their fourth year, and then they are ready to go,” she said.

The program aims to set students up for future success by helping them recognize their value in the community.

“We want them to know that they are just as valuable in our community as everyone else, and those skills that they have, sometimes, they are really unique, but they are really valuable,” Broadbent said.

The PLACE program hosts various pop-ups around town, offering opportunities for the community to support these students.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.