5 things to know for August 29: Minneapolis school shooting, Ukraine, Immigration, CDC, Ashli Babbitt

1️⃣ Minneapolis school shooting

While the community grieves, authorities released the identities of the victims from Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. Two children — 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski — were fatally shot in the attack. Fletcher’s father asked people to “remember Fletcher for the person he was, and not the act that ended his life.” Harper’s family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and called for change. “No family should ever have to endure this kind of pain,” her parents said in a statement. “We urge our leaders and communities to take meaningful steps to address gun violence and the mental health crisis in this country.” Three elderly parishioners and 15 other children were also wounded. As for the investigation, police continue to search for a motive.

2️⃣ Ukraine

The Trump administration has approved the sale of more than 3,000 Extended Range Attack Munition missiles to Ukraine. If the $825 million deal is concluded as expected, the ERAM missiles — which have a range of 150 to 280 miles — could be delivered later this year. “Ukraine will use funding from Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway and Foreign Military Financing from the United States for this purchase,” a notice from the State Department said. While the Trump administration has approved several sales of equipment to sustain existing weapons, this appears to be the first major arms sale of new weapons to Ukraine announced by the administration. To date, diplomatic efforts have failed to reach a lasting ceasefire. This week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is still interested in peace talks. However, he emphasized that the “special military operation,” Russia’s way of describing the war, “continues.”

3️⃣ Immigration

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump made immigration his top issue. He described undocumented migrants as criminals and terrorists, claimed they were eating people’s pets and vowed to deport 1 million a year. Seven months into his second term, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported nearly 200,000 people. Another 150,000 immigrants were either self-deported or repatriated by US Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard. According to government records, more than 75% of people booked into ICE custody in fiscal year 2025 had no criminal conviction other than an immigration or traffic-related offense. And less than 10% were convicted of serious crimes like murder, assault, robbery or rape. Among those arrested this week: two firefighters who were detained by Border Patrol while they were battling Washington state’s biggest wildfire.

4️⃣ CDC

A crowd of CDC staffers rallied outside the agency’s Atlanta headquarters on Thursday to salute several top officials who resigned over the removal of the agency’s director. The CDC was left leaderless this week when the White House ousted Director Dr. Susan Monarez on Wednesday. According to people familiar with the situation, Monarez recently clashed with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his team over vaccine policies and personnel matters. Soon after her ouster, Dr. Deb Houry, the chief medical officer; Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, chief of vaccines and respiratory diseases; Dr. Daniel Jernigan, director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases; and data chief Dr. Jennifer Layden quit the CDC in protest. According to an administration official and another person familiar with the matter, Kennedy is expected to name Deputy HHS Secretary Jim O’Neill to serve as acting director.

5️⃣ Ashli Babbitt

Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran and pro-Trump rioter who was shot and killed on January 6, 2021, after breaching a sensitive area of the US Capitol, will now receive military funeral honors. Matthew Lohmeier, under secretary of the Air Force, also invited Babbitt’s family to come to the Pentagon so he could personally offer his condolences. Military honors typically include a uniformed detail at the funeral, the playing of “Taps” and the folding and presentation of a US flag. These honors had been previously denied under the Biden administration. In May, the Trump administration also agreed to pay her family nearly $5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit. The officer involved in Babbitt’s shooting death during the insurrection was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

