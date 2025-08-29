Fifth grader publishes first book

By KTBS Web Staff

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — Getting a child to put down a digital device and pick up a book is no easy task. But imagine a child not only reading — but also writing a book.

Harmony Lee, a ten-year-old fifth grader at W.T. Lewis Elementary School in Bossier Parish, has accomplished what many adults only dream of: She published her first book.

“Shiny hallways buzzed with chatter,” Harmony reads aloud from her book, capturing the attention of a classroom filled with second graders.

An avid reader of graphic novels and short chapter books, Harmony first began writing in third grade. Although her early attempts were sometimes derailed, “because my sister would get to it and just scribble all over it,” she recalls.

When she wrote this story, A Good Lie, it took just four or five days to complete.

Harmony is already working on her second book and has even begun incorporating friends and teachers into the plot. “I asked like 11 of my friends to be in the book and like one teacher to be in,” she shares.

Beyond writing, Harmony dreams of one day becoming a teacher. With support from her school community, Harmony is gaining recognition for her work — and even experiencing the perks of being a young local celebrity.

“One little kid is like, ‘Hey, hey. I know you. You’re the author,'” she says, beaming with pride.

Readers can support Harmony’s literary debut. “Buy the book on Amazon — $5.99,” she adds with entrepreneurial charm.

