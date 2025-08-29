Jessie J postpones tour, saying she’s having more surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

By Issy Ronald, CNN

British singer Jessie J has announced she must undergo a second surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer, forcing her to postpone her upcoming tour.

“Unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery, nothing too serious, but it has to be done before the end of the year, and unfortunately that falls right in the middle of a tour that I had booked,” she said in a video posted on Instagram Thursday.

The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, announced in June that she had been diagnosed with “early breast cancer.”

She underwent surgery later that month and shared in July that she is “ok” and has “no cancer spread.”

But undergoing another surgery later this year means the singer must reschedule her planned tour of the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States.

She did not go into detail about the upcoming procedure, though she previously said she needs another surgery to make her breasts look more similar after her mastectomy.

“I’m living in the moment, I’m embracing the moment and I’m flying with the vibes, so it is what it is, and I’m sorry,” she added. “I feel frustrated and sad … I need to be better, I need to be healed, and I know this is the right decision to make.”

Jessie J said the European leg of her tour had been rescheduled from October to April 2026 but that the American leg — originally planned for November — is canceled for now because she and her team haven’t yet been able to find a window of time that matches their preferred venues.

“Please bear with us for the US tour,” she said. “It’s something I want to do but when the time is right, so it might be a little later in the year, it might even be a little earlier, I don’t know yet.

“I’m trying to do my best, I’m trying to compartmentalize all the different things that are happening in my life and where I have to give the energy,” she added. “I have to heal. So, forgive me, I’m sorry, this sucks, but I know you guys probably knew this was coming.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.