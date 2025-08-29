Live Active El Paso marks five years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Live Active El Paso with a free, family-friendly Neon Glow Party.

The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, at Memorial Park Reserve, 1701 N. Copia St.

Highlights include fitness dance sessions, spinning classes, relay challenges, a live DJ, giveaways, and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear neon attire to match the celebration’s glowing theme.