Seed-sational! Man sets new state record for largest cantaloupe; 3rd largest in world

By Marisa Sardonia

Click here for updates on this story

ZIRCONIA, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Zirconia man has set a new North Carolina record – and nearly a world record – with a colossal cantaloupe.

This marvelous melon, grown by Wayne Morgan of Zirconia, weighs a whopping 72.94 pounds, making it the largest cantaloupe in North Carolina.

The cantaloupe, which is 51 days old from pollination and genetically engineered for size, is the third-largest ever grown.

“It’s not a secret thing, we’ll tell someone exactly what this did, and I’ll take the seeds and I’ll give them to the giant growers and say, go beat it. Once you get beat, you go at it again,” said Morgan.

North Carolina’s previous record-holding cantaloupe weighed in at 65.9 pounds.

The only two cantaloupes larger than Morgan’s were grown by a farmer in Kansas.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.