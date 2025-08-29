Tensions soar across Indonesia as protests against police erupt in multiple cities

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Protests erupted in multiple cities and tensions soared across Indonesia on Friday, a day after a delivery rider was allegedly run over by a police armored vehicle during clashes between riot police and students protesting against lawmakers’ allowances.

Protesters marched to the headquarters of the police mobile brigade in the capital Jakarta on Friday, and some attempted to storm the compound. Police used water canons and fired rounds of tear gas to push back the demonstrators, who hurled bottles, rocks and flares at them.

One group of rioters set fire to a five-story building near the police compound in Kwitang neighborhood of central Jakarta, causing several people to be trapped inside. Some students halted their protests to help soldiers and residents rescue those trapped.

Other protesters destroyed traffic signs and other infrastructure, causing traffic to come to a standstill in the area.

Clashes between rock-throwing demonstrators and riot police also broke out in other cities across the country, including Surabaya, Solo, Yogyakarta, Medan, Makassar, Manado, Bandung and Manokwari in the easternmost Papua region.

The unrest came after a video on social media apparently showing the death of the motorcycle taxi driver during Thursday’s clashes shocked the nation and spurred an outcry against the security forces.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Affan Kurniawan, was reportedly completing a food delivery service order when he was caught in the clash following days of violent demonstrations.

Witnesses told local television that the armored car from the National Police’s Mobile Brigade unit suddenly sped through the crowd of demonstrators and hit Kurniawan, causing him to fall. Instead of stopping, the car ran over him.

Thousands of motorcycle riders, along with rights activists and politicians, paid their respects to the Kurniawan on Friday during his burial. They filled a major traffic circle in the heart of the city and sprawled into its main thoroughfares.

President Prabowo Subianto appealed for calm and expressed condolences in a televised speech.

“I am deeply concerned and deeply saddened by this incident,” Subianto said. “I was shocked and disappointed by the officers’ excessive actions.”

The former general said he has been closely monitoring developments surrounding the protests, and said he has ordered a thorough investigation. He called on people “to remain vigilant against elements that constantly stir up unrest and seek chaos.”

“In a situation like this, I urge all citizens to remain calm and trust in the government I lead, which will do what’s best for the people,” Subianto said.

Authorities confirmed that seven members of the police motor brigade who were linked to the incident have been detained and questioned, though the driver of the armored vehicle has not yet been identified.

Nationwide protests began on Monday after reports revealed that all 580 lawmakers received a monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupiah ($3,075) in addition to their salaries. The allowance, introduced last year, is almost 10 times the Jakarta minimum wage.

Critics argue the new allowance is not only excessive but also insensitive at a time when most people are grappling with soaring living costs and taxes and rising unemployment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.