Police need help to solve a deadly motorcycle crash in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say Angel Arturo Hernandez, 44, was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle along the 12100 block New World Dr. near Crested Quail Dr. in East El Paso when he crashed.

Hernandez died from his injuries. Police say the crash happened about 4:30 p.m. on June 18th. They are asking for two potential witnesses to the crash to come forward and provide information.

Through their investigation police determined that as Hernandez was eastbound on New World Dr. he braked suddenly which resulted in the crash.

Police believe the drivers of a dark grey Jeep and a red pick up truck that are seen on security camera video may know what caused Hernandez to suddenly brake.

If you have any information on the crash or the identity of the drivers you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a tip anonymously at www.cselpaso.org.

If the tip you provide leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.