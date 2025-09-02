Skip to Content
Warrior Wellness Challenge begins

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Team RWB, in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs, is launching the Warrior Wellness Challenge — a free, month-long fitness program available on the Team RWB app.

The challenge began Sept. 1 with an assessment test, followed by daily workouts throughout the month.

At the end of 30 days, participants can retest to measure their progress.

Locally, Team RWB El Paso will host 15 in-person events, including a series of daily workouts at the Veteran One Stop and Album Park in cooperation with the Tom Lea Institute.

The Team RWB app is free to download and open to anyone interested in joining.

More information is available at teamrwb.org.

