Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 at 4: TexasWorks to host Ceremony for New Tuition-Free Adult Education and Career Program

By
Published 9:17 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Joint El Paso Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony:

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: TexasWorks – El Paso Mesa Campus (1035 Belvidere St #116, El Paso, TX 79912)

You'll hear remarks from:

  • Ernesto Morales and Osvaldo Morales, El Paso Campus Directors
  • Dr. Elizabeth Camarena, Statewide Superintendent
  • A representative of the El Paso Chamber of Commerce
  • https://texasworks.com/
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content