ABC-7 at 4: TexasWorks to host Ceremony for New Tuition-Free Adult Education and Career Program
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Joint El Paso Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony:
Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: TexasWorks – El Paso Mesa Campus (1035 Belvidere St #116, El Paso, TX 79912)
You'll hear remarks from:
- Ernesto Morales and Osvaldo Morales, El Paso Campus Directors
- Dr. Elizabeth Camarena, Statewide Superintendent
- A representative of the El Paso Chamber of Commerce
- https://texasworks.com/