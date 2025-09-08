ABC-7 at 4: 1-10 Widening West Project Update

TX Dot's Jennifer Wright joins us with an update on the I-10 widening West Project which has been underway in northwest El Paso for just over three years now.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, September 8 through Saturday, September 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 9 (as needed)

• North- and South Desert between Vinton and Thorn alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on electrical and miscellaneous construction work.

Monday, September 8 through Saturday, September 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be conducting dirt work and removing miscellaneous materials.

Monday, September 8 through Saturday, September 13

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed

Crews will be conducting concrete placement for new pavement surface.

Artcraft

Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artcraft east- and westbound between New Mexico State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be performing illumination install and delivering construction material.

South Desert between Clarkstone and Blue Sky alternate lane closures North Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass alternate lane closures

Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.

Monday, October 13 ADVANCE WARNING

Continuous Closure Until further notice 24/7

I-10 eastbound on-ramp between Transmountain and Artcraft

Crews will be working on drill shaft foundation and column installation.

Transmountain Rehab

Monday, September 8 through Friday, September 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east- and westbound between Tom Mays and Main Gap left lane closed

Crews will be working on punch list items.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2

Monday, September 8

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Continuous Closure 24/7)

US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures

Crews will be paving detours.

Tuesday, September 9 through Friday, September 12

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closure

Crews will be working on paving detours.

Monday, September 8 through Friday, September 12

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McCombs north- and southbound between US-54 and Stan Roberts alternate lane closures Stan Roberts east- and westbound between McCombs and Martin Luther King alternate lane closures Martin Luther King northbound between Stan Roberts and New Mexico State line right lane closure

Crews will be placing portable concrete traffic barrier.

Mesa Safety Lighting

Monday, September 8 through Saturday, September 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa west- and eastbound between Champion and Fountain left lane closed Mesa west- and eastbound between North Desert and Remcon right lane closed Mesa west- and eastbound between Champion and Alto Mesa right lane closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Spall Repair

Sunday, September 7 through Thursday, September 11

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Paisano and Porfirio Diaz alternate lane closure

Crews will be repairing spall.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, September 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Schuster to Santa Fe right and left lane closure at Santa Fe exit

Tuesday, September 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Mile Marker 19 and last Picnic Tables right lane closed

Wednesday, September 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Picnic Tables and Border Patrol Museum right lane closed

Thursday, September 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Pershing exit right lane closed

Friday, September 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 (CD Lanes) southbound between Altura and Montana shoulder closed

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Monday, September 8 through Friday, September 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed Yandell eastbound between Mesa and Santa Fe center lane closed

Crews will be repairing rip rap.

Maintenance

Sunday, September 7

3 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 West between Airway and Geronimo three right lane closed Airway entrance ramp to I-10 West closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Monday, September 8 through Friday, September 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East between Kansas and Missouri right lane closed

Crews will be working on drains.

US-62 (Paisano) east- and westbound between Eucalyptus and Coles right lane closed

Crews will be cleaning.

Right lane closed at US-85 (Paisano) southbound at Executive intersection

Crews will be working on the drain.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Continuous closure beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, September 6 to 5 a.m. Monday, September 8 (48 hour)

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure Padres Exit Ramp to Pan American Entrance Ramp. Loop 375 southbound main lane closure Pan American Exit Ramp to Zaragoza Exit ramp (Port of Entry).

Crews working on concrete barrier removal, re-striping, and painting

Monday September 8, to Friday September 12

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating lane closures at UPRR south to north turn-around

Crews working on installing sidewalk.

Tuesday 9, to Thursday September 11

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

LP375 southbound main lane closure between North Loop Exit Ramp and Pan American Entrance Ramp

Crews working on striping and concrete barrier removal.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Tuesday, September 9 to Thursday, September 11

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Walmart Exit/Entrance complete closure at Darrington Road and Pawling Drive

Crews will be working on utilities.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12

Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard at Lee Trevino Drive left turnaround lane closure and alternating lane closures Gateway West Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left turnaround lane closure Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left turnaround lane closure I-10 west- and eastbound right lane closure at Lee Trevino Drive

Crews will be placing concrete riprap, welding steel panels, painting concrete riprap and placing light fixtures.

Preventive Maintenance Project

Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12

Daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

US67 north- and southbound alternating lane closures between US67/US90 JCT and Pecos/Brewster County Line

Crews will be performing mobile operations, multiple and alternating lane closures on replacing roadway pavement markings.

Sunday, September 7 to Thursday, September 11

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

US 54 north- and southbound alternating lane closures between Hondo Pass Drive and Texas/New Mexico State Line I-10 frontage roads west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between I-10 JCT (West and I-10 JCT (East) Spur 601 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between US 54 and Loop 375 Loop 375 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza Point of Entry and US 85/IH 10 JCT FM 2316 (McRae Boulevard) alternating lane closures between US 62/180 and I-10

Crews will be performing mobile operations, multiple and alternating lane closures on replacing roadway pavement markings.

Safety Lighting Project

Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12

Daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound left shoulder closure between Darrington Road and Horizon Boulevard Frontage Road between Gateway Boulevard East and Gateway Boulevard West complete closure

Crews will be working on the shoulder in the median installing conduit and drill shafts for illumination and installing lighting fixtures.