ABC-7 First Alert: Thunderstorm chances begin tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for a stretch of thunderstorm chances beginning tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for today through Lincoln County NM. This includes Ruidoso area:

Starting off your Friday we will be mostly calm with mild breezes but that will change into tonight.

We will see a significant increase in thunderstorm chances. Rain chances climb to 40% today up from 0% Thursday. We will see strong rain chances last through at least Tuesday.