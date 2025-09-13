“Landed, equipped, and deployed” Texas Military Dept. National Guard

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The United States Border Patrol Chief for the El Paso Sector posted that 500 National Guard soldiers arrived to support the border mission in El Paso.

According to a post by Walter N. Slosar on his social media account, the support includes additional technology, equipment and personnel on the ground.

The soldiers will be performing various duties including working on infrastructure.

"The rest are going to be trained and deputized under Title 8 for them to be able to detain individuals crossing illegally," said Claudio A. Herrera Baeza, U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Public Affairs Officer.

The technology will be able to track illegal entries in "real time" and intelligence sharing will be conducted world wide.

"If you come here illegally, you're going to be arrested, you're going to be removed, you're going to be prosecuted, despite what smugglers are telling people, no questions asked, our message is clear and it is simple, if you cross illegally, you're going to be facing consequences," said Slosar.