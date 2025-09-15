No hearing date set for convicted El Paso serial killer’s appeal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Texas judge met Monday virtually with the Texas Attorney General's office and attorneys representing convicted El Paso serial killer David Leonard Wood to discuss next steps and potential scheduling for hearings on his appeal. Wood was not present during the online hearing due to scheduling conflicts.

As ABC-7 reported in July, an appeals court sent the El Paso desert deaths case back to trial court.

Representatives with the Attorney General's office said to Judge Dick Alcalá they have a statutory obligation to file an answer to filings made by Wood's attorneys within 120 days, but asked the court to consider a 60-day extension due to other pending cases.

That would put the the filing date as January 26 of 2026, which further hearings would have to come after.

Attorney Gregory Wiercioch represents Wood and agreed with the 120 day requirement, but argued against the 60-day extension.

Judge Alcalá then ended today's session without scheduling the next hearing, pending filings and any further decisions from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on if and how the appeal can continue.