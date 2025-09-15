Police arrest two men in east side shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department arrested two men for a shooting that killed one El Paso man and injured a woman on the east side.

43 year-old Manuel Gonzalez and 44 year-old Salvador Gomez, both residents of El Paso, were arrested Friday. Both are charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond has been set for either man.

Salvador Gomez Manuel Gonzalez

As ABC-7 reported, police responded early Tuesday morning to a shooting on the 1700 block of Dale Douglas Dr. near George Dieter Dr to find 34 year-old Jearhamel Fanaro unresponsive with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also located a 26 year-old El Paso woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her identity has not been released.