Fort Bliss ‘not aware in advance,’ City responds to concerns of Chinese-made drone network

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials on Fort Bliss say they didn't know about the City of El Paso deploying a drone network using technology made in China.

As ABC-7 reported, city officials were recently featured in a promotional video by DJI for being the first in the country to deploy a city-wide drone network. DJI is based in Shenzhen, a city in southern China near Hong Kong.

Now, Fort Bliss leadership says they are looking into any security issues caused by the drone network.

In a statement sent to ABC-7, Maj. William McGehee, deputy public affairs officer for the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss said, "Fort Bliss was not made aware in advance of the City of El Paso’s use of foreign-manufactured drones around or near the installation. The installation takes all potential security concerns seriously and is assessing any potential risks associated with unmanned aerial systems operating in close proximity to the base. Fort Bliss maintains a positive and productive relationship with local officials and the City of El Paso to address matters of mutual concern."

But the City of El Paso says it has been in contact with Fort Bliss about the drone usage and other issues.

"The City of El Paso has maintained communication with Fort Bliss regarding matters of mutual concern, including the use of technology to support public safety," said city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta in a statement to ABC-7. "We continue to carefully review information about drone technology and its applications. Public safety remains the priority, and the City will continue to coordinate with partners to ensure concerns are addressed appropriately."

The statement goes on to say, "The City regularly evaluates all of its programs, including the use of drones, to ensure they serve the community effectively and align with applicable requirements. We value our strong relationship with Fort Bliss and remain committed to ongoing collaboration."