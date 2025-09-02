Skip to Content
El Paso

City of El Paso builds first citywide drone network in the U.S.

A view of Downtown El Paso
KVIA, File
A view of Downtown El Paso
By ,
Published 3:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A social media post on X shows the famous drone brand DJI Enterprise saying El Paso has built the first citywide drone network in the U.S.

With 23 DJI Docks and a FlightHub 2 On-Prem system, the El Paso Police Department, the El Paso Fire Department, and the El Paso International Airport now share a unified platform for real-time aerial response.

EPPD, EPFD and the airport are set to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. today to speak about the Dock program.

More updates in later newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content