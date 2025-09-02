City of El Paso builds first citywide drone network in the U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A social media post on X shows the famous drone brand DJI Enterprise saying El Paso has built the first citywide drone network in the U.S.

With 23 DJI Docks and a FlightHub 2 On-Prem system, the El Paso Police Department, the El Paso Fire Department, and the El Paso International Airport now share a unified platform for real-time aerial response.

EPPD, EPFD and the airport are set to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. today to speak about the Dock program.

More updates in later newscasts.