El Paso Albertsons customers surprised with gift cards to pay for groceries

By
Published 10:35 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7, El Pasoans fighting Hunger, and Albertsons teamed up to help families pay for their groceries.

The "Together in tough times," campaign is sponsored by Albertsons and helps to bring awareness to those who are food insecure in the community.

As a part of September's nationwide Hunger Action month, team efforts are being made locally to help families in the Borderland pay for their next meal.

Over $5,000 will be given to 100 Albertsons customers this month. The campaign continues through September 30th.

