Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino to be sold for $183.7 million

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA)-- A company based in Pennsylvania, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., or GLPI, is expected to buy the Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino for $183.75 million.

The deal is expected to close October 15, according to a news release from the company.

The casino has 737 slot machines and 12 electronic gaming tables on a 25,000-square-foot gaming floor, the company reported. It also has a 600-person ballroom. Plus, A 78-room hotel is operated by another company on the property.

The 157-acre facility also features a 1-mile thoroughbred and quarter horse racetrack, along with a 733-seat stadium for spectators, according to GLPI.