Borderland industry leaders worried over new 25% tariffs on trucks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Trump announced last week a new round of sweeping tariffs, including 25% on all heavy-duty trucks and 30% on furniture imported into the U.S.

All trucks not manufactured in the U.S. will be subject to a 25% tariff once imported into the country.

"In order to protect our Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition, I will be imposing, as of October 1st, 2025, a 25% Tariff on all “Heavy (Big!) Trucks” made in other parts of the World," said President Trump on Truth Social.

"Therefore, our Great Large Truck Company Manufacturers, such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks, and others, will be protected from the onslaught of outside interruptions. We need our Truckers to be financially healthy and strong, for many reasons, but above all else, for National Security purposes!"

For borderland business and industry leaders, it is not clear if this 25% tariff would apply to all heavy-duty trucks or just those that do not follow the USMCA agreement.

"But any portion of the vehicle that's coming in from Mexico or Canada that does not meet North American content is subject to that 25% tariff," said the president of the Border Industrial Association, Jerry Pacheco.

There are already tariffs on imported vehicles of 25% coming into the U.S., but these don't apply to production in Mexico or Canada due to the USMCA agreement.

"That's definitely going to increase the price of trucks coming into the United States; we import a lot of those classes of trucks from Mexico, by the way," Pacheco added.

These tariffs were imposed on October 1.