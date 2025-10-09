ABC-7 at 4: The El Paso Symphony Orchestra Journeys into Space

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - The El Paso Symphony Orchestra returns with concerts featuring music by two Grammy-award-winning composers, John Williams and Eric Whitacre, plus composer Richard Strauss. Conducted by Bohuslav Rattay, the program will open with music from Adventures on Earth (E.T.) by John Williams. EPSO will present “Space Odyssey” on Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, at 7:30 PM in the Plaza Theatre. With an 84-member orchestra and 32-piece choir.

Tickets: Tickets are on sale now at epso.org, ticketmaster.com, or by calling the EPSO office at (915) 532-3776.

Your seats today are priced at $49, $44, $37, $23, and $17 plus fees.

Student tickets are available for $9 and $12 plus fees.

https://www.epso.org/epso-journeys-into-space-october-17-18-2025/