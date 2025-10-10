It’s World Mental Health Day – here’s how to get involved

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today is a great day to check in on your loved ones - and yourself! It's World Mental Health Day, a day to raise awareness about mental health issues and promote mental well-being globally. In today's fast-paced world, taking time to recognize the impact of mental health is more important than ever.

This international day of awareness and action has been recognized since 1992, as mental health activists and practitioners across the world work to spread the word that mental health is something everyone should care about.

To observe World mental health day, you can take time for yourself, and practice self-care. Consider yoga, relaxation, or simply taking stock of your mental health.

If you think your story could help others, or yourself, consider opening up about your experiences in a safe place. Your story could get others talking.

Consider volunteering or donating your time to a local organization that helps those who are struggling.

Check in with loved ones - reach out to your friends and family. A simple conversation could make a big difference in someone's day.

Use your voice to advocate for better mental health resources and policies in your community or workplace. This can include writing to local representatives or participating in advocacy groups.

By participating in World Mental Health Day, we can contribute to a global movement that values mental health and supports those in need, creating a more inclusive and understanding society.