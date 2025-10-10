Some El Paso businesses facing economic impacts due to government shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The government shutdown has been ongoing for 10 days now, and local businesses near Fort Bliss report that customer flow and services are changing, with fewer people going out to pay for services.

Pumping Ink and Dreadful Things tattoo shops in Northeast El Paso have experienced fewer clients during this shutdown, as most of their customers are military personnel.

Jake Baca, owner of Pumping Ink, and his wife, who owns Dreadful Things, say their artists have received calls and cancellations because soldiers are being asked to cut back on spending.

"That affects everybody who works through the shop and it impacts us, everybody paying their bills, all in all," Baca said.

Pumping Ink employs around 20 artists who typically handle one or two appointments along with walk-ins daily, but cancellations have prevented them from providing services.

"There's a lot of people not saying anything because they're holding back and holding their breath, but the base basically, it's very slow, so it's affected business," Baca added.

Sarah Estrella, a local tattoo artist, said, "My military clients, it has really, really impacted them and I love my military clients personally; I've learned so much from them."

"I know some of them who have come through, even though the shutdown, they have told me that if they have asked for funds and loans."

"I am fortunate enough that I do stay busy; I know a lot of my artist friends are really suffering right now because it's not easy to get clientele in the first place, but through a government shutdown, even worse," added Sarah Estrella.

Pumping Ink Tattoos is scheduled to partner with several local businesses and government agencies on Saturday, November 8, to host the Rockabilly Kustum Kulture Festival car show in honor of Veterans Day Weekend. It will take place at Lincoln Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more details, you can click here.