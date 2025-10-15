Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Storm chances continue tonight

today at 6:55 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as storm chances will linger once again into your evening.

Today we are tracking a 20-30% chance for storms later tonight. Drier conditions are expected to push into the region for your Thursday.

To start off your day you will experience cool temps in the 60s and some breezy conditions. You might want at least a light jacket if you have outdoor plans this morning.

Overall temps will climb to highs warmer than Tuesday and above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 86, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 81.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

