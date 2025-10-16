Skip to Content
Person dead after motorcycle crash in Northeast El Paso

Published 5:24 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle and car crash. The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Loma Del Sur Drive.

Police received a call around 3:35 a.m. today. One person died at the scene, but has not been identified.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed south of Jon Cunningham Boulevard.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 is sending a crew to the scene to bring updates on air and online.

