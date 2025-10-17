CBP Union in El Paso says government shutdown will create financial strains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The president of the National Treasury Employees Union for CBP in El Paso, Gustavo Sanchez, has been a CBP officer for 29 years and has led the union for nearly six years.

Today marked the 17th day of the government shutdown, during which thousands of federal workers in El Paso have only received partial pay since it began.

President Sanchez told ABC-7 that these 17 days have not been too difficult so far because of the partial pay, but he expects financial strain could soon set in.

He mentioned that the Department of Homeland Security recently sent an email to CBP officers saying they will be paid, but other employees working alongside them will not.

"It's going from anger to sadness to, I don't know, there's no word for it," President Sanchez said.

CBP officers at the Ports of Entry, Air and Marine Operations (AMO), and Border Patrol agents are expected to get paid, but support staff will not be paid at this time.

"We expect them to sit down, shut the door and not come out until it's resolved, because I can't understand how people just walk in and out of Congress like they're walking in the park and making votes, and no one’s sitting down on both sides of the aisle," said President Sanchez.

"So if they're listening, you all need to do your jobs, the jobs we elected you to do, and sit down like responsible adults and get it done, because that's what you were elected for."

During a previous government shutdown in 2018-2019, Officer Sanchez had to undergo heart surgery in January. He says he couldn’t meet his deductibles, and there was a point where he had to choose between paying for the surgery or buying food; he had to delay the surgery until he knew he would be paid.

"I don't want my fellow coworkers to face that kind of decision, which could be a matter of life or death, just to put food on their children's table," President Sanchez added.

ABC-7 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to find out which other employees will be paid soon, and also why some won't be getting paid while others will.