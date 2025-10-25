EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church hosted hundreds at their 60th Annual Feast of the Middle East celebration.

The event hosted by members of the church is filled with cuisine, culture and music.

Members of the church help prepare lamb and chicken kabobs, baked kibbe, green bean stew, pita bread, and of course baklava.

Singer Farah Ibrahim sang traditional songs and those in attendance were welcome and encouraged to get up and dance to the sounds by a live Arabic band.

The festival continues on Sunday, Oct. 26 from noon to 8 p.m. at 120 N. Festival Dr.