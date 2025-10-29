Family seeking justice after El Paso police officers allegedly assaulted their daughter during mental health crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cecilia Tapia and Rafael Cárdenas are the parents of 15-year-old Paola Cárdenas. They say two El Paso Police Officers physically assaulted their daughter while responding to a mental health crisis last Friday, October 24th, at their home in the Northeast.

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso Police Department for an interview, but they declined, citing that they generally do not discuss ongoing cases. The department did, however, release this statement:

"We are aware of the incident, and it is going through the process when use of force is used. We don't have any more information to give at this time."

According to her parents, Cárdenas suffers from anxiety and depression. On Friday night, a caseworker was speaking to Cárdenas' mom about her struggles. This led to the caseworker calling 911.

Officers responded quickly to the call. When police entered the home, Cárdenas' parents say officers allegedly grabbed her, put her on the floor, and pulled out part of her hair. According to the parents, one officer punched her in the face. Cárdenas' parents tell ABC-7 that the officers told them they tried to defend themselves during the incident.

Afterwards, Paola was taken to The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus, but it was later determined that she needed surgery for her eye and face. Paola was then transferred to El Paso Children's Hospital.

"The girl wasn't armed; she wasn't carrying anything dangerous that could have been thrown at the officers," Cecilia Tapia said. "They told me they were going to press charges against the girl, and I told them I was going to press charges against them too, because she's a child, you're two men, she's a 15-year-old girl, she's just a kid."

Her father was at work when the incident happened. When he arrived at the hospital, he said he was surprised and frustrated when he saw his daughter's condition.

"When I got to the hospital, the officers were still there, and I actually grabbed them and spoke to them, asking why they had beaten her like that. All they kept saying was that they were defending themselves, and then I asked them, 'Defending yourselves from what? What could my daughter have possibly done to you?'"

According to her mother, Paola had to undergo emergency surgery because her face was at risk of being deformed from the punch she allegedly received. Paola has since been released from the hospital. Now, the family says they're seeking justice by filing a police complaint and possibly pressing charges.