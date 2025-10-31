El Paso Police ask for assistance finding a missing endangered person

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department is asking the community to help find a missing endangered person.

Police are searching for Ivan Mireles, a 12-year-old, white male. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, black pants and maroon colored Nike shoes. The missing person has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

He was last seen at the 2600 block of Aquatic Lane at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Police believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person, should contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-321-5758.