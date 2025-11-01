Halloween costume contest for City of El Paso employees

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - City staff took some time to get creative, and boost morale over at the El Paso Mexican American Cultural Center.

More than two dozen contestants wore creative costumes and some even preformed skits before the judges. The event is help boost morale and build team spirit.

"We really enjoy coming out of our shells, seeing the creativity of employees and being able to recognize some of the wonderful work that they do as well," Laura Cruz-Acosta, spokeswoman for the City of El Paso and MC of the event.

The employees got into character encouraging laughter and cheers from the audience and made picking the winners a challenge for City Manager Dionne Mack, Josette Flores from the City Attorney's Office, Jose Garcia, General Manager of Destination El Paso, and Ruby Alvarez from GECU who served as judges. AUL

First place went to a group that dressed up as a roller coaster!

Second place went to the "gardener" and the "blooming floral bouquet" which had been "freshly" picked from the City's Rose Garden.

Third place honors went to "Barbie and Ken".

First place winners took the grand prize of a $200 gift card presented by GECU.