DHS reports lowest number of border crossings in October in CBP history

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security just released preliminary data for October, which marked the start of Fiscal Year 2026, reporting record-low encounters, sustained control across all sectors, and the sixth consecutive month of zero releases by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Final figures for October 2025 have not been published yet, but DHS and CBP have shared preliminary statistics.

"Lowest October in CBP history," with 30,561 total encounters nationwide, a 29% decrease from the previous record low of 43,010 encounters in October 2012, and a 79% decrease compared to October 2024.

DHS also apprehended 9,845 migrants along the border, a 62% decline from the previous October low of 26,039 in Fiscal Year 2018.

October also marked the sixth consecutive month in which Border Patrol released zero migrants into the U.S., as every person apprehended was processed according to immigration law.

CBP reported an average of 258 apprehensions per day in October, a 95% reduction compared to the daily average from 2021 to 2024.

"USBP nationwide apprehensions have averaged under 10,000 per month since President Trump took office—an unprecedented level of sustained deterrence," CBP stated.

“History made: the lowest border crossings in October history and the sixth straight month of ZERO releases. This is the most secure border ever,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Thank you, President Trump and our brave DHS law enforcement. You make America proud!”

“Our mission is simple: secure the border and safeguard this nation,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. "And that’s exactly what we are doing. No excuses. No politics. Just results delivered by the most dedicated law enforcement professionals in the country. We’re not easing up—we’re pushing even harder.”

CBP also mentioned that final numbers will be released in the upcoming weeks.