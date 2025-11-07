Jurassic Park live in concert

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Symphony Orchestra will bring Jurassic Park to life with a live performance of John Williams’ iconic score at the Plaza Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Conducted by James Welsch, the concert will feature the full movie projected in HD as the orchestra performs the music live.

The event continues EPSO’s tradition of pairing blockbuster films with symphonic performances, following Coco, Star Wars: A New Hope, and Harry Potter concerts in recent years.

Tickets range from $55 to $100 and are available at epso.org, ticketmaster.com, or the Plaza Theatre Box Office.