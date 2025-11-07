Skip to Content
News

Jurassic Park live in concert

By
Published 5:51 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Symphony Orchestra will bring Jurassic Park to life with a live performance of John Williams’ iconic score at the Plaza Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Conducted by James Welsch, the concert will feature the full movie projected in HD as the orchestra performs the music live.

The event continues EPSO’s tradition of pairing blockbuster films with symphonic performances, following Coco, Star Wars: A New Hope, and Harry Potter concerts in recent years.

Tickets range from $55 to $100 and are available at epso.org, ticketmaster.com, or the Plaza Theatre Box Office.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.