Las Cruces Police investigate deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The Las Cruces Police Department says that one man is dead and another injured in the parking lot of Whiskey Dicks.

Las Cruces Police and Fire responded to the Whiskey Dicks at 101 E. Union Ave, after receiving calls for shots fired with injuries around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

During the investigation, police say they learned that two men, ages 28 and 37, were having a confrontation in the parking lot. Sometime during this, the 37-year-old armed himself with a gun and shot the 28-year-old, according to police.

Police also learned that an unknown person then shot the 37-year-old and left the area.

Both of the men were taken to local hospitals, where the 28-year-old succumbed to his injuries and the 37-year-old remains hospitalized and in custody.

Police are still looking to identify the person who fled the scene and are asking for anyone with information to call (575) 526-0795.