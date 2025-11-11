Whooping cough cases increasing in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the state has reported more than 3,500 cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, so far this year.

According to the El Paso Children's Hospital's Infection Control Director, José Luis Salas, El Paso has seen over 20 cases so far this year, compared to the 3 reported in September of 2024.

Director Salas says the city is experiencing an increase in whooping cough, which is a bacterial infection that causes intense coughing, especially among the most vulnerable — those who are not vaccinated.

"And since we've already finished with the pandemic, we've seen a trend of vaccination decreasing each year," said Director Salas. "We've seen some of those cases come here to EPCH."

El Paso Children's Hospital recommends that anyone experiencing symptoms stay vigilant, especially those who are around newborns. Other precautions include washing your hands, wearing a mask, staying home, and getting vaccinated. The recommended vaccine is the Tdap, which can prevent tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.

Both diphtheria and pertussis spread from person to person.

"Well, unfortunately, as far as for infants, those would be the most vulnerable, especially if they are barely born and haven't received their first dose and they acquire whooping cough," added Director Salas.

"Every single effort we make to break the chain of infection benefits the community," Director Salas added.

EPCH emphasizes that El Paso can only break the chain of infection by following the key health measures mentioned above.

"It just takes one individual to get sick at a gathering or party and infect others," added Director Salas. "And then those individuals go to different places and spread it further, continuing the cycle."