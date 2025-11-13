Life after the shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The longest shutdown in United States history but some borderland federal workers who haven’t received a paycheck in weeks will still have to wait for back pay.

ABC-7 spoke to the AFGE local 1050 President, Gabriel Ochoa he said he has not received any guidance on when federal workers will be paid. He said he will be reaching out to the payroll department, but he said people are still trying to get their bearings.

"Everybody's just getting back to day. So I'm going to give them a day and probably tomorrow reach out and find out what's what's going on," Ochoa said.

Ochoa told ABC-7 he doesn't know what the next paycheck will look. He said it could be a lump sum that workers are owed from the past couple of pay periods.

"I mean, of course they're going to they're going to heavily tax it. I mean, because the more you make, the more taxes you get pay, right? You get you're going to pay. I mean is, is is it fair? No, it's not fair," Ochoa told ABC7, "but my concern right now is just getting them that paycheck. Right. That's that's the concern is that they have money to pay the rent because we've had officers that were already getting eviction notices."