El Paso MPO approves Borderplex Safe Mobility Plan item for the future

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization (EPMPO), along with other city, county and local state leaders, approved the initiative called "Borderplex Safe Mobility Plan," which aims at reducing and eventually eliminating traffic-related deaths and crashes in the border region.

This initiative includes drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders and anyone using mobility devices.

"The BSMP reflects the input and expertise of a broad spectrum of community stakeholders, including local governments, law enforcement, schools, advocacy groups, residents, and regional agencies. By combining this collaborative insight with detailed crash data, traffic patterns, and road-condition analysis, the plan identifies high-risk corridors and prioritizes targeted programs and improvements. It strengthens the region’s transportation network and fills gaps in bicycle, pedestrian, and transit infrastructure, creating safer, more accessible travel options throughout the Borderplex," said MPO in a news release.

"This plan gives our region the direction and tools to protect families and save lives. It’s time to turn safety goals into action," El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said.

“Our residents cross city, county and state lines for work, family and school. Improving safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists strengthens every community in this region. This plan brings people together and sets up the investments we need," Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea also said.

According to a news release, with the Policy Board's adoption, the EPMPO is launching the implementation phase of the BSMP.

A Vision Zero Committee will guide long-term progress, evaluate performance measures, and ensure accountability for advancing the plan’s strategies. The committee will work closely with regional stakeholders to carry out corridor studies, safety projects, education campaigns, and infrastructure improvements.

The plan will also support municipalities in identifying and securing funding for priority projects to close gaps in the bicycle, pedestrian, and transit networks.

