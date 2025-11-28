Shop local during Small business Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Nov. 29 is small business Saturday, tradition which started in 2010 by American Express and was officially sponsored by the Small Business Association in 2011.

The annual day is placed in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday to give shoppers a chance to shop local during the holiday season.

According to the Small Business Association there are 36 million independent business. Since its inception it has helped create $210 billion dollars in sales according to American Express.

This time of year can be crucial for small businesses as this helps them make their overall profit for the year.

One small El Paso business to support is DOC's Unique Collectibles https://kvia.com/news/top-stories/2025/11/28/local-shops-prepare-for-a-surge-in-customers-this-christmas-season/

Using this link you can find local business near you to help support this Small Business Saturday.