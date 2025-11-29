NMSU Police is investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian

(UPDATE- 11:14 AM) - Officials say that Triviz Drive has reopened and police are no longer in the area.

Officials have not released the identity of the individual who was killed or the cause of the collision.

Once an update becomes available about the investigation and traffic conditions, we will update you on air and online.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- New Mexico State University police are currently investigating a traffic collision Saturday morning, near the intersection of Cholla Road and Triviz Drive.

The collision resulted in the death of a 32-year-old pedestrian, according to officials.

NMSU Police say that Triviz Drive is closed in both directions until further notice and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Officials have mentioned that police activity may affect traffic for NMSU's football game, they ask fans to plan for possible delays and look for alternate routes to the stadium.

