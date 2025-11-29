The International 10k run gets a new date after being postponed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The 7th Run International U.S.-Mexico 10k has been rescheduled for January 17th, 2026. after being postponed earlier in the month due to the government shutdown.

The race starts in Downtown El Paso and crosses through the Stanton Street Bridge. Runners cross into Juarez, passing through the Mision de Guadalupe and the Cathedral before heading towards the Paso del Norte Port of Entry for the finish line.

The race initially scheduled for Nov. 15, had around 3,000 runners signed up to race in the 10k event that cross the U.S.- Mexico border through downtown Ports of Entry.

Racers who had signed up for the original date still have two options, according to race officials. Racers can either keep their spot for the new date or can request a full refund.

Officials says that these decisions must be made by November 30th, 2025 and racers may email USMX@EPCF.ORG with their decision.